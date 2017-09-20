车东 Che, Dong

[随笔|心得|Blog2] [学习笔记CVS Unicode Lucene...] [站点地图|Site Map] [日志统计|AWStats] [My del.icio.us|My FlickR]

Wed 20 September, 2017

09:00 New: Streaming Google Analytics Data for BigQuery » Google Analytics Blog
Streaming data for BigQuery export is here.

Today we're happy to announce that data for the Google Analytics BigQuery export can be streamed as often as every 10 minutes into Google Cloud.

If you're a Google Analytics 360 client who wants to do current-day analysis, this means you can choose to send data to BigQuery up to six times per hour for almost real-time analysis and action. That’s a 48x improvement over the existing three-times-per-day exports.

What can I do with streaming data delivery?
Many businesses use faster access to their data to identify and engage with clients who show an intent to convert.

For example, it's well known that a good time to offer a discount to consumers is just after they've shown intent (like adding a product to their cart) but then abandoned the conversion funnel. An offer at that moment can bring back large numbers of consumers who then convert. In a case like this, it's critical to use the freshest data to identify those users in minutes and deploy the right campaign to bring them back.

More frequent updates also help clients recognize and fix issues more quickly, and react to cultural trends in time to join the conversation. BigQuery is an important part of the process: it helps you join other datasets from CRM systems, call centers, or offline sales that are not available in Google Analytics today to gain greater context into those clients, issues, or emerging trends.

When streaming data is combined with BigQuery's robust programmatic and statistical tools, predictive user models can capture a greater understanding of your audience ― and help you engage those users where and when they’re ready to convert. That means more sales opportunities and better returns on your investment.

What's changing?
Those who opt in to streaming Google Analytics data into BigQuery will see data delivered to their selected BigQuery project as fast as every 10 minutes.

Those who don't opt-in will continue to see data delivered just as it has been, arriving about every eight hours.

Why is opt-in required?
The new export uses Cloud Streaming Service, which costs a little extra: $0.05 per GB (that is, "a nickel a gig"). The opt-in is our way of making sure nobody gets surprised by the additional cost. If you don't take any action, your account will continue to run as it does now, and there will be no added cost.

What data is included?
Most data sent directly to Google Analytics is included. However, data pulled in from other sources like AdWords and DoubleClick, also referred to as “integration sources”, operate with additional requirements like fraud detection. That means that this data is purposefully delayed for your benefit and therefore exempt from this new streaming functionality.

For further details on what is supported or not supported, please read the help center article here.

How do I get started?
You can start receiving the more frequent data feeds by opting in. To do so, just visit the Google Analytics BigQuery linking page in the Property Admin section and choose the following option:

You can also visit our Help Center for full details on this change and opt-in instructions.

Posted by Breen Baker, on behalf of the Google Analytics team

Tue 19 September, 2017

15:17 WordPress 4.8.2 Security and Maintenance Release » WordPress News

WordPress 4.8.2 is now available. This is a security release for all previous versions and we strongly encourage you to update your sites immediately.

WordPress versions 4.8.1 and earlier are affected by these security issues:

  1. $wpdb->prepare() can create unexpected and unsafe queries leading to potential SQL injection (SQLi). WordPress core is not directly vulnerable to this issue, but we’ve added hardening to prevent plugins and themes from accidentally causing a vulnerability. Reported by Slavco
  2. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the oEmbed discovery. Reported by xknown of the WordPress Security Team.
  3. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the visual editor. Reported by Rodolfo Assis (@brutelogic) of Sucuri Security.
  4. A path traversal vulnerability was discovered in the file unzipping code. Reported by Alex Chapman (noxrnet).
  5. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the plugin editor. Reported by 陈瑞琦 (Chen Ruiqi).
  6. An open redirect was discovered on the user and term edit screens. Reported by Yasin Soliman (ysx).
  7. A path traversal vulnerability was discovered in the customizer. Reported by Weston Ruter of the WordPress Security Team.
  8. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in template names. Reported by Luka (sikic).
  9. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the link modal. Reported by Anas Roubi (qasuar).

Thank you to the reporters of these issues for practicing responsible disclosure.

In addition to the security issues above, WordPress 4.8.2 contains 6 maintenance fixes to the 4.8 release series. For more information, see the release notes or consult the list of changes.

Download WordPress 4.8.2 or venture over to Dashboard → Updates and simply click “Update Now.” Sites that support automatic background updates are already beginning to update to WordPress 4.8.2.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to 4.8.2.

Thu 14 September, 2017

14:32 How to move from m-dot URLs to responsive site » Google Webmaster Central Blog

With more sites moving towards responsive web design, many webmasters have questions about migrating from separate mobile URLs, also frequently known as "m-dot URLs", to using responsive web design. Here are some recommendations on how to move from separate urls to one responsive URL in a way that gives your sites the best chance of performing well on Google's search results.

Moving to responsive sites in a Googlebot-friendly way

Once you have your responsive site ready, moving is something you can definitely do with just a bit of forethought. Considering your URLs stay the same for desktop version, all you have to do is to configure 301 redirects from the mobile URLs to the responsive web URLs.

Here are the detailed steps:

  1. Get your responsive site ready
  2. Configure 301 redirects on the old mobile URLs to point to the responsive versions (the new pages). These redirects need to be done on a per-URL basis, individually from each mobile URLs to the responsive URLs.
  3. Remove any mobile-URL specific configuration your site might have, such as conditional redirects or a vary HTTP header.
  4. As a good practice, setup rel=canonical on the responsive URLs pointing to themselves (self-referential canonicals).

If you're currently using dynamic serving and want to move to responsive design, you don't need to add or change any redirects.

Some benefits for moving to responsive web design

Moving to a responsive site should make maintenance and reporting much easier for you down the road. Aside from no longer needing to manage separate URLs for all pages, it will also make it much easier to adopt practices and technologies such as hreflang for internationalization, AMP for speed, structured data for advanced search features and more.

As always, if you need more help you can ask a question in our webmaster forum.

Posted by Cherry Prommawin, Webmaster Relations

Wed 06 September, 2017

11:45 Google Data Studio: quicker and broader access to data » Google Analytics Blog
Over the past 6 months we’ve launched over 25 new features in Google Data Studio including: making the product free and available globally, adding support for PostgreSQL and MySQL, and providing many new report layout options. Overall feedback has been great!

Now we’re adding new features to make it quicker to access your data.

Community Connectors Developer Launch
We want to make it easy to access all your data within Data Studio. Today we are launching a new Data Studio “Community Connectors” developer program allowing you to visualize data from any source.

Community connectors are created using Google Apps Scripts and are easy to build! (our UX team even built one to monitor bitcoin prices). Once created, a connector can be shared with other users, who can use the connector to access their own data.

Today we have over 10 partners who have built connectors to over 200 sources and we’re excited to welcome more developers and data providers to the Data Studio community.  Check out the Community Connector Gallery to explore what our partners built.

Data Studio Community Connector Gallery

Embedded Reports

Many customers want to bring Data Studio reports into their workflows or publish Data Studio reports on their own website. Now you can embed Data Studio reports in your websites and apps using simple iframe embedding. To see your report in your site, edit it, select Report > File > Embed report, then put the HTML code snippet into an iframe. Embeds can be fully interactive, and support both private, public, and non-logged in access, giving you fine-grained control over who can see your data.This new capability will allow you to share compelling data stories through your public websites and blogs, or share critical insights using your own business applications for no additional cost.


Data Control
Large organizations and agencies often have access to many accounts; for example, thousands of AdWords accounts, or hundreds YouTube channels. To simplify reporting, the new data control allows you to reuse a single report across all your accounts, dramatically reducing the time it takes to view data in a report. The data control can also be used to templatize reports, allowing viewers to see their data in a report without having to create anything in Data Studio. The data control supports the following connectors: AdWords (Account & MCC), YouTube Analytics, Search Console, DoubleClick Campaign Manager, and Google Analytics. We plan to add support for more connectors in the future.


Data Studio report with AdWords, Search Console, YouTube, and DoubleClick Data Controls

And a few other updates
We’ve also added a couple of additional capabilities. You can now export any chart data directly to Google Sheets. We added a new Google Cloud Storage connector, making it easy to use Data Studio with your data in Google Cloud Storage. We’ve added SSL support for the MySQL connector. We’ve added the ability to see the totals in the table visualization. And finally, we’ve made the product available in Russia.

These announcements make accessing your data within Google Data Studio easier than ever. We’re excited to see what people do with them. For more information, check out:


Thanks!

Posted by Nick Mihailovski, on behalf of the entire Data Studio team

Tue 05 September, 2017

14:53 Google Analytics is enhancing support for AMP on cache » Google Analytics Blog
With users getting more and more impatient with slow mobile pages, developers are increasingly investing in a faster web experience with solutions like Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP). Billions of AMP pages have been published by all kinds of mobile sites – from news to recipes to e-commerce. With so much AMP content being published every week, Google Analytics continues to evolve to support those of our customers who have adopted AMP.

Today we are excited to be the first supporting vendor to announce a new service, Google’s AMP Client ID API, that will enable the same benefits for AMP pages displayed via Google surfaces. In May of this year we launched a solution to help you better understand your customers’ journeys across AMP and non-AMP experiences that were hosted on your own domain. Google’s AMP Client ID API will enable the same benefits for AMP pages displayed by Google such as in Google Search.

How will this work? 

This solution works by allowing your web pages, which may be partially served on Google platforms and partially on your domain, to communicate with each other. This communication happens via a newly introduced Google API and with Google Analytics such that it can understand if a user on your non-AMP pages had ever visited an AMP page displayed by Google. When true, Google Analytics can help you understand user behavior across these two page types as a single cohesive experience. 

To get started you’ll have to opt-in to this solution via a code change. The small code change is required on both your AMP and non-AMP websites to enable this as well as an acknowledgement of the new Google Analytics terms for usage of this API.


When will this happen? 

The ability to opt-in to this solution is available today and you can find code instructions and new terms here. Please review the documentation and opt-in when you are ready.

Are there any other implications of this change? 

Once you opt-in to this solution you will notice changes to some of your metrics. Your user and session metrics will drop down to more accurate counts as formerly distinct users are recognised as the same person, as well as related metrics that will also become more accurate (such as Time on Site and Bounce Rate). And New Users may rise temporarily. This is a function of the product more accurately counting your users. It's a one-time effect that will continue until all your users who have viewed AMP pages in the past return to your site (this can take a short or long period of time depending on how quickly your users return to your site/app). To get more detail about what may change, please read our help center article.

Opt into this new feature today to get deeper insight into how users are interacting with your AMP pages.

Happy Analyzing!

Posted by the Google Analytics team

Sat 02 September, 2017

05:41 搜索引擎来路关键词的挖掘：百度统计的高级分析报告导出获取来源关键词 » 车东[Blog^2]

简单的说就是买百度统计的高级分析，然后用关键词维度组合其他访问属性导出报告。

n年没有接触SEO了，最近发现现在的搜索引擎优化已经和以前完全不一样了。 自从各大搜索引擎（Google2011年，百度2015年）https化以后，网站获得自己的搜索来源关键词都变得非常的麻烦，最近几年百度/Google等搜索引擎已经全面取消referer中的关键词传递， 除了搜索自身的网站，实时拿到用户搜索来源关键词基本不可能了。

通过https+取消referer中的关键词传递，可以有效避免电信运营商劫持流量获取用户搜索行为，但本来应该得到用户搜索意图信息的目标网站也失去了这个便利。 如果搜索来源关键词量很大，网站使用百度统计的网站可以通过百度统计的“预定全部关键词”功能来全部导出（百度统计各种前端报表导出一般只能导出1000）数据可以隔天拿到：全部关键词和对应的搜索次数的关键词下载包，需要每天手工下载，百度统计的api目前不支持压缩包的下载。

百度6月份推出了一个高级分析功能，是的：收费，根据网站流量价格1万-5万/年，完整拿到每天百万级的来源关键词/URL/PV/UV/转换等维度的组合报告，这个价格还是非常值的。

百度云还有两外一个收费服务：1￥/千次 实时解析referer中的百度关键词：搜索Referer API

Fri 01 September, 2017

03:02 The Month in WordPress: August 2017 » WordPress News

Thu 24 August, 2017

12:07 Marketing with a Heart of Data » Google Analytics Blog

Wed 23 August, 2017

13:02 Introducing Our New International Webmaster Blogs! » Google Webmaster Central Blog

Thu 10 August, 2017

07:00 Three Ways to Get Data Out of Silos and Into Your Marketing Strategy » Google Analytics Blog

Wed 09 August, 2017

05:30 Sigma Sport spins up 28% higher revenue with Google Optimize 360 » Google Analytics Blog

Tue 08 August, 2017

05:30 Now Optimize users can innovate in 37 new languages » Google Analytics Blog

Wed 02 August, 2017

14:26 WordPress 4.8.1 Maintenance Release » WordPress News
00:50 The Month in WordPress: July 2017 » WordPress News

Tue 01 August, 2017

06:39 The new Search Console: a sneak peek at two experimental features » Google Webmaster Central Blog
06:08 Badges on Image Search help users find what they really want » Google Webmaster Central Blog

Thu 27 July, 2017

14:29 Google Data Studio: New Feature Roundup » Google Analytics Blog
My DouBan.com Friends
Search at chedong.com


[友情链接|Links]


[业余爱好|Hobbies]

本网站使用：
死链检查工具
进行死链检查。

微笑图书馆

知识共享许可协议
本网站作品采用知识共享署名-相同方式共享 3.0 未本地化版本许可协议进行许可。

[联系方式|Contact]


[My Bloginality is ISTJ] My LinkedIn profile
2017-09-26 11:24 @54.224.77.253 CrawledBy CCBot/3.0 (http://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org) via
[show this page source]

[Send me a book :-) ]