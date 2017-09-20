车东 Che, Dong

[随笔|心得|Blog2] [学习笔记CVS Unicode Lucene...] [站点地图|Site Map] [日志统计|AWStats] [My del.icio.us|My FlickR]
WordPress 4.8.2 is now available. This is a security release for all previous versions and we strongly encourage you to update your sites immediately.
WordPress versions 4.8.1 and earlier are affected by these security issues:
$wpdb->prepare() can create unexpected and unsafe queries leading to potential SQL injection (SQLi). WordPress core is not directly vulnerable to this issue, but we’ve added hardening to prevent plugins and themes from accidentally causing a vulnerability. Reported by Slavco
Thank you to the reporters of these issues for practicing responsible disclosure.
In addition to the security issues above, WordPress 4.8.2 contains 6 maintenance fixes to the 4.8 release series. For more information, see the release notes or consult the list of changes.
Download WordPress 4.8.2 or venture over to Dashboard → Updates and simply click “Update Now.” Sites that support automatic background updates are already beginning to update to WordPress 4.8.2.
Thanks to everyone who contributed to 4.8.2.
With more sites moving towards responsive web design, many webmasters have questions about migrating from separate mobile URLs, also frequently known as "m-dot URLs", to using responsive web design. Here are some recommendations on how to move from separate urls to one responsive URL in a way that gives your sites the best chance of performing well on Google's search results.
Once you have your responsive site ready, moving is something you can definitely do with just a bit of forethought. Considering your URLs stay the same for desktop version, all you have to do is to configure 301 redirects from the mobile URLs to the responsive web URLs.
Here are the detailed steps:
If you're currently using dynamic serving and want to move to responsive design, you don't need to add or change any redirects.
Moving to a responsive site should make maintenance and reporting much easier for you down the road. Aside from no longer needing to manage separate URLs for all pages, it will also make it much easier to adopt practices and technologies such as hreflang for internationalization, AMP for speed, structured data for advanced search features and more.
As always, if you need more help you can ask a question in our webmaster forum.
简单的说就是买百度统计的高级分析，然后用关键词维度组合其他访问属性导出报告。
n年没有接触SEO了，最近发现现在的搜索引擎优化已经和以前完全不一样了。 自从各大搜索引擎（Google2011年，百度2015年）https化以后，网站获得自己的搜索来源关键词都变得非常的麻烦，最近几年百度/Google等搜索引擎已经全面取消referer中的关键词传递， 除了搜索自身的网站，实时拿到用户搜索来源关键词基本不可能了。
通过https+取消referer中的关键词传递，可以有效避免电信运营商劫持流量获取用户搜索行为，但本来应该得到用户搜索意图信息的目标网站也失去了这个便利。 如果搜索来源关键词量很大，网站使用百度统计的网站可以通过百度统计的“预定全部关键词”功能来全部导出（百度统计各种前端报表导出一般只能导出1000）数据可以隔天拿到：全部关键词和对应的搜索次数的关键词下载包，需要每天手工下载，百度统计的api目前不支持压缩包的下载。
百度6月份推出了一个高级分析功能，是的：收费，根据网站流量价格1万-5万/年，完整拿到每天百万级的来源关键词/URL/PV/UV/转换等维度的组合报告，这个价格还是非常值的。
